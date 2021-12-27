WATCH: Terence Steele makes big-man TD catch for Cowboys

35 points is a lot in an entire game from an NFL team. The Dallas Cowboys have reached that number in a half with a few minutes to spare. What’s the catalyst for success? Quarterback Dak Prescott looks like the Prescott from early in the season and is on pace for a career night, but Dallas likely won’t need it to seal the win.

Prescott had a fourth straight impressive drive and he capped it off by throwing to an unlikely eighth receiver of the night for the touchdown, backup right tackle Terence Steele, who was surrounded in the celebration.

The Cowboys franchise quarterback is now 21-for-23 for 245 yards and three touchdown passes in the first half. Washington is literally punching themselves in AT&T Stadium, and it’s getting ugly for the Football Team.