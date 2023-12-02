How to watch Tennessee-Western Kentucky NCAA Tournament volleyball match

No. 3 seed Tennessee (25-4) will host Western Kentucky on Saturday in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament.

First serve is slated for 6 p.m. EST at Food City Center. The match can be watched on ESPN+.

Fans can purchase $5 tickets for Saturday’s Tennessee-Western Kentucky match on and parking will be free in the G-10 garage.

Tennessee defeated High Point, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15, in the NCAA Tournament first-round on Friday. Western Kentucky swept Coastal Carolina, 25-14, 25-20, 25-23, in the NCAA Tournament first-round.

Tennessee is competing in its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Lady Vols are hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire