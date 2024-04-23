How to watch Tennessee-Western Carolina baseball game

No. 3 Tennessee (33-7, 12-6 SEC) will host Western Carolina (21-16, 6-6 SoCon) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

First pitch between the Vols and Catamounts is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Myan Patel (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series against Western Carolina, 26-7, including a 19-4 record in Knoxville. The Vols defeated Western Carolina, 7-0, in the last meeting on March 21, 2023.

Tennessee has won the last nine meetings against the Catamounts, including six consecutive in Knoxville.

