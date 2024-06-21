How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Online: Stream MCWS Finals Without Cable

Quick Answer: Livestream the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M MCWS finals for free with a free trial to fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV stream.

64 teams went into the 2024 NCAA D1 baseball tournament. Just two teams remain: The Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies. The Vols and the Aggs will face off in the 2024 Men’s College World Series finals, taking place this weekend (and Monday, if necessary). Both teams put on a show in the round-robin with zero losses and decisive final games: Tennessee beat Florida State 7-2, and Texas A&M took down Florida 6-0.

If you’re looking to watch the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M MCWS finals, check out our guide below.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M MCWS Finals Online

The 2024 Men’s College World Series finals are airing on ESPN and ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M baseball games online using any live TV streaming service that carries both ESPN and ABC. Below are a few of our favorites.

Note: All of these streaming services offer free trials, ranging from three to seven days, meaning you can use any of them to watch every Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game for free. Just remember to cancel before the trial is over.

Stream Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on fubo

With ESPN and ABC in its most affordable package, fubo is a great way to watch the MCWS finals without cable. You get a lengthy week-long free trial to start, and then packages start at $79.99 a month.

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries ESPN and ABC, making it a great way to stream Tennessee vs. Texas A&M games online. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial to test it out, and then payment kicks in at $76.99 a month.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on DirecTV Stream

Another good live TV streamer that carries ESPN and ABC for MCWS finals streams is DirecTV Stream. Packages start at $79.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

2024 Men’s College World Series Finals Schedule

The 2024 Men’s College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M start on Saturday, June 22 with Game 1. Game 2 is on Sunday, and Game 3 (if necessary) is on Monday.

Saturday, June 22

MCWS Final Game 1 — 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, June 23

MCWS Final Game 2 — 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Monday, June 24

(if necessary) MCWS Final Game 3 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

