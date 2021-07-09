Watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

On Sunday, October 3, Tennessee Titans face the New York Jets in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Tennessee Titans schedule or New York Jets schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

