Watch: Tennessee Titans’ top-10 plays from 2020 season

While the Tennessee Titans had a forgettable year on defense, the same can’t be said for the offense, which was among the league’s best units during the 2020 campaign.

The Titans finished third third in total yards per game, fourth in points per game and second in rushing yards per contest en route to Derrick Henry breaking the matrix and rushing for over 2,000 yards.

Sure, Tennessee’s passing attack finished just 23rd in passing yards, but Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis made up what was a great complement to the Titans’ elite run game.

Two of those aforementioned players, Henry and Brown, were key cogs in the team’s offense and made several huge plays, so naturally they dominated a list of the Titans’ top plays from the 2020 season compiled by the NFL.

Take a look:

No surprise that Henry’s vicious stiff arm on Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman lands at No. 1. Norman recently made his first comments about the now-infamous play, which you can check out here.

We tend to believe that Tannehill’s dime and Brown’s over-the-shoulder catch from the Week 17 win over the Houston Texans should be higher on this list considering the gravity of the situation and how beautiful of a play it was.

Also, Brown’s one-handed catch against the Jags would be No. 1 on most top-10 plays lists, but most of those lists don’t have a superhuman running back racking up highlight plays on a weekly basis.

Related

Titans go EDGE, DL, WR in Draft Wire's three-round mock Josh Norman finally comments on Derrick Henry stiff-arm play Spotrac predicts Titans sign Matt Judon, re-sign two of their free agents

Story continues

List