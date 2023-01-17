Watch: Tennessee Titans’ top 10 plays of the 2022 season

Top 10 #Titans Plays of the 2022 Season 🎥 pic.twitter.com/hZvRUh2zzx — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 17, 2023

The Tennessee Titans had a season to forget in 2022, but the team was still able to compile a list of the top 10 plays from the previous campaign.

Right off the bat, there’s a gripe with the No. 1 play.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s flea-flicker touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine against the Denver Broncos took the No. 1 spot, but it shouldn’t have.

That should have gone to cornerback Roger McCreary and his incredible play against the Los Angeles Chargers, which landed at No. 2.

McCreary caught a pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert mid-air but out of bounds. However, he was able to flip the ball to defensive back Joshua Kalu before landing, ultimately securing the end-zone pick.

Granted, the incredible play came in a losing effort, but it was one of the best plays you will ever see, let alone in a single season. McCreary’s awareness to do what he did is not something you see everyday.

Tannehill, Westbrook-Ikhine, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Treylon Burks all make multiple appearances on the list.

Chig Okonkwo is on there, also, but he had two more catches that at least deserved consideration, including his 31-yard reception against the Green Bay Packers, and his one-handed two-point conversion catch versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

