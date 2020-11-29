Watch: Tennessee Titans seal victory with 42-yard kickoff return for a TD

A.J. Brown did to the Indianapolis Colts what Oklahoma State did to Texas Tech on Saturday: Made them pay for an attempted onside kick with a touchdown return.

The Colts were trying to close in from a 38-26 deficit in the final few minutes by having Rigoberto Sanchez attempt the onside kick.

It backfired. Big time.

A.J. Brown has been catching everything in sight lately and this was no exception as he grabbed the ball and returned it 42 yards to make it 45-26 after the PAT.