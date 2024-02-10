How to watch Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball game
Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4 SEC) will host No. 6 Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC) on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
SEC basketball play began on Jan. 6 for the 2023-24 regular season.
The Vols have SEC regular-season home games against Alabama (W, 91-71), Auburn, Florida (W, 85-66), Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss (W, 90-64), South Carolina (L, 63-59), Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Tennessee’s regular-season road schedule in SEC play consists of games at Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia (W, 85-79), Kentucky (W, 103-92), Mississippi State (L, 77-72), Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt (W, 75-62).
Below is information in how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball game on Saturday.
How to watch
Tipoff: 8 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Play-by-play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Jimmy Dykes
How to listen
Radio: Vol Network
SiriusXM: Ch. 81
Play-by-Play: Bob Kesling
Analyst: Steve Hamer
Engineer: Tim Berry
Series history
All time: Tennessee leads, 11-7
Rick Barnes era: Tennessee leads, 6-3
Streak: Texas A&M (W, 1)
Tennessee's projected starters
Jonas Aidoo
Zakai Zeigler
Santiago Vescovi
*Per UT game notes
Rick Barnes
Head coach: Rick Barnes (Lenoir-Rhyne, 1977)
Record at Tennessee: 192-97 (.664), ninth season
Career record: 796-411 (.659), 37th season