How to watch Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball game

Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4 SEC) will host No. 6 Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC) on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

SEC basketball play began on Jan. 6 for the 2023-24 regular season.

The Vols have SEC regular-season home games against Alabama (W, 91-71), Auburn, Florida (W, 85-66), Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss (W, 90-64), South Carolina (L, 63-59), Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s regular-season road schedule in SEC play consists of games at Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia (W, 85-79), Kentucky (W, 103-92), Mississippi State (L, 77-72), Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt (W, 75-62).

Below is information in how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball game on Saturday.

How to watch

Tipoff: 8 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Live stream on Fubo TV

How to listen

Radio: Vol Network

SiriusXM: Ch. 81

Play-by-Play: Bob Kesling

Analyst: Steve Hamer

Engineer: Tim Berry

Series history

All time: Tennessee leads, 11-7

Rick Barnes era: Tennessee leads, 6-3

Streak: Texas A&M (W, 1)

Tennessee's projected starters

Jonas Aidoo

Dalton Knecht

Zakai Zeigler

Santiago Vescovi

Josiah-Jordan James

Rick Barnes

Head coach: Rick Barnes (Lenoir-Rhyne, 1977)

Record at Tennessee: 192-97 (.664), ninth season

Career record: 796-411 (.659), 37th season

