Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 season at Neyland Stadium.

The contest between the Vols and Golden Eagles is the seventh all-time. Tennessee leads the series, 6-0. The last meeting came in 2016.

Tennessee releases depth chart ahed of playing Tennessee Tech

How to watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

  • Time: Noon EDT (Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Abby Labar)

  • TV: SEC Network+

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech

  • Sept. 25 at Florida

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

