How to watch Tennessee-Southern Miss baseball game

Game No. 6 of the Knoxville Regional in the NCAA Tournament will be held at 6 p.m. EDT at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee will host No. 2 seed Southern Miss in the regional’s sixth contest. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Live stream on Fubo TV

Game No. 7 will be played on Monday if the Golden Eagles defeat Tennessee on Sunday. A first pitch time and television information will be determined later if there is a game No. 7.

The Vols won the 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional at Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series.

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball defeats Indiana, advances to NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire