How to watch Tennessee signees in 2024 Polynesian Bowl
The Polynesian Bowl will take place Friday at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised by NFL Network.
The Polynesian Bowl is contested with top high school players, while celebrating culture. The game is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 consists of Dwayne Johnson, Reno Mahe and Domata Peko.
Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, including inductee Jack Thompson, coach Dick Vermeil, coach Ron McBride, inductees Olin Kreutz, Kevin Mawae, Ray Schoenke, broadcaster Neil Everett and NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. All living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees also vote.
Below are Tennessee signees competing in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. All players signed with the Vols during the early signing period.
Mike Matthews
Home sweet home!
@mike1matthews | #RockyTop24 🍊 pic.twitter.com/GDFAxW850C
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 20, 2023
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
School: Parkview High School (Lilburn, Georgia)
Jake Merklinger
Home sweet home!
@JakeMerklinger | #RockyTop24 🍊 pic.twitter.com/zP9Ljkwz5t
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 20, 2023
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
School: Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia)
Jordan Ross
Home sweet home!
@Childsplay_205 | #RockyTop24 🍊 pic.twitter.com/PaHHL2DSHu
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 20, 2023
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 233 pounds
School: Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills, Alabama)
Edwin Spillman
Home sweet home!
@ESpillman13 | #RockyTop24 🍊 pic.twitter.com/XsGR2AV061
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 20, 2023
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 214 pounds
School: Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)
Bennett Warren
Home sweet home!
@BenzWarren76 | #RockyTop24 🍊 pic.twitter.com/3RZfYvA8F9
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 20, 2023
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 330 pounds
School: Fort Bend Christian Academy (Sugar Land, Texas)