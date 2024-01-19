How to watch Tennessee signees in 2024 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl will take place Friday at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised by NFL Network.

The Polynesian Bowl is contested with top high school players, while celebrating culture. The game is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 consists of Dwayne Johnson, Reno Mahe and Domata Peko.

Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, including inductee Jack Thompson, coach Dick Vermeil, coach Ron McBride, inductees Olin Kreutz, Kevin Mawae, Ray Schoenke, broadcaster Neil Everett and NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. All living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees also vote.

Below are Tennessee signees competing in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. All players signed with the Vols during the early signing period.

Mike Matthews

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

School: Parkview High School (Lilburn, Georgia)

Jake Merklinger

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

School: Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia)

Jordan Ross

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 233 pounds

School: Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills, Alabama)

Edwin Spillman

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 214 pounds

School: Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)

Bennett Warren

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 330 pounds

School: Fort Bend Christian Academy (Sugar Land, Texas)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire