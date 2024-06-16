How to watch Tennessee-North Carolina baseball game

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (56-12) will return to action in the College World Series on Sunday. The Vols will play North Carolina (48-14) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

First pitch between the Vols and Tar Heels is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. The contest will be televised by ESPN2.

Live stream on Fubo TV

Tennessee advanced to the winner’s bracket game after defeating Florida State, 12-11, on Friday. North Carolina opened play in the College World Series with a, 3-2, win against Virginia.

The Cavaliers and Seminoles will play in an elimination-game on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball hits walk-off to defeat Seminoles in Omaha

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire