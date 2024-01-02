How to watch Tennessee-Norfolk State basketball game

No. 5 Tennessee (9-3) will host Norfolk State (9-6) on Tuesday at Food City Center.

Rankings reflect the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Spartans is slated for 7 p.m. EST. SEC Network will televise the non-conference matchup. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) will be on the call.

Norfolk State is the last of three teams on Tennessee’s 2023-24 regular-schedule the Vols have never faced before (Georgia Southern and Tarleton State).

With a win against Norfolk State, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes would own victories over 200 different current DI teams as a head coach.

PHOTOS: Rick Barnes through the years

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire