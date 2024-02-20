How to watch Tennessee-Missouri basketball game
Missouri (8-17, 0-12 SEC) will host No. 5 Tennessee (19-6, 9-3 SEC) on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
SEC basketball play began on Jan. 6 for the 2023-24 regular season.
The Vols have SEC regular-season home games against Alabama (W, 91-71), Auburn, Florida (W, 85-66), Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss (W, 90-64), South Carolina (L, 63-59), Texas A&M and Vanderbilt (W, 88-53).
Tennessee’s regular-season road schedule in SEC play consists of games at Alabama, Arkansas (W, 92-63), Georgia (W, 85-79), Kentucky (W, 103-92), Mississippi State (L, 77-72), Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M (L, 85-69) and Vanderbilt (W, 75-62).
Below is information in how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Missouri basketball game on Tuesday.
How to watch
Tipoff: 7 p.m. EST
TV: SEC Network
Play-by-play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Dane Bradshaw
How to listen
Radio: Vol Network
SiriusXM: Ch. 84
Play-by-Play: Bob Kesling
Analyst: Steve Hamer
Engineer: Tim Berry
Series history
All time: Tennessee leads, 11-10
Rick Barnes era: Tennessee leads, 6-5
Streak: Missouri (W, 2)
Tennessee's projected starters
Jonas Aidoo
Zakai Zeigler
Santiago Vescovi
*Per UT game notes
Rick Barnes
Head coach: Rick Barnes (Lenoir-Rhyne, 1977)
Record at Tennessee: 194-98 (.664), ninth season
Career record: 798-412 (.660), 37th season