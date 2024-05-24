How to watch Tennessee-Mississippi State baseball game

No. 1 seed Tennessee (47-11) will play No. 5 seed Mississippi State (38-20) on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The matchup is an elimination game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

First pitch between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for approximately 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. The winner will play No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (38-20) on Saturday.

Live stream on Fubo TV

Vanderbilt is 3-0 in SEC Tournament play, while the Vols are 1-1 and Mississippi State is 2-1.

Mississippi State leads the all time series against Tennessee, 60-37, dating to May 4, 1917. The Vols have won seven consecutive games in the series.

