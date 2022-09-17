How to watch Tennessee football vs. Akron Zips on live stream plus game time
The Tennessee Volunteers football team is scheduled to host the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
The Vols, ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, are 2-0 on the season after beating Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime last Saturday.
Akron fell to 1-1 on the season after a 52-0 loss to Michigan State last Saturday.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.
How to watch Tennessee football vs. Akron on live stream
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 18
Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee
Online live stream: ESPN+ / SEC Network+
ESPN+ and SEC Network+ are online streaming platforms that require a subscription.
Online radio broadcast: Tennessee sports radio
Josh Heupel is the Tennessee football head coach. Joe Moorhead is the Akron football head coach.
