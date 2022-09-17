How to watch Tennessee football vs. Akron Zips on live stream plus game time

The Tennessee Volunteers football team is scheduled to host the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The Vols, ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, are 2-0 on the season after beating Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime last Saturday.

Akron fell to 1-1 on the season after a 52-0 loss to Michigan State last Saturday.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

How to watch Tennessee football vs. Akron on live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 18

Location: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Online live stream: ESPN+ / SEC Network+

ESPN+ and SEC Network+ are online streaming platforms that require a subscription.

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee sports radio

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee football head coach. Joe Moorhead is the Akron football head coach.

