How to watch Tennessee-Florida State baseball game
Tennessee (57-12) will play Florida State (49-16) on Wednesday in the College World Series. First pitch between the Vols and Seminoles is slated for 3 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup from Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Wednesday’s contest between Tennessee and Florida State was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT and changed to 3 p.m. EDT due to inclement weather.
Florida State faces elimination on Wednesday after losing its opening game to Tennessee. The Seminoles are 2-1 in the College World Series, while Tennessee remains undefeated (2-0).
The Vols scored four runs in the ninth inning to defeat Florida State, 12-11.
