How to watch Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee (2-1) will travel to No. 12 Florida (2-1) on Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT.
The Vols enter the contest following a 56-0 victory against Tennessee Tech. Florida lost to No. 1 Alabama, 31-29, in Week 3.
Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Florida)
Time: 7 p.m. EDT
TV: ESPN
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt