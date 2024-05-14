How to watch Tennessee-Belmont baseball game

No. 1 Tennessee (42-10, 19-8 SEC) will host Belmont (24-27, 11-13 MVC) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

First pitch between the Vols and Bruins is slated for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Myan Patel (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus Belmont, 14-4. The Vols are 13-4 in games contested in Knoxville.

Tuesday’s matchup is the first of four for Tennessee during the final week of regular-season play. The Vols will host South Carolina, Thursday-Saturday, to conclude Southeastern Conference play.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire