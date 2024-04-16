How to watch Tennessee-Bellarmine baseball game

No. 3 Tennessee (30-6, 10-5 SEC) enters Week 10 of the college baseball season.

The Vols will host Bellarmine (6-29, 5-10 ASUN) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball poll.

First pitch between the Vols and Knights is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Andy Brock (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Sophomore Marcus Phillips (0-0) is slated to make his first start at Tennessee against Bellarmine.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus the Knights, 3-0. The Vols have outscored Bellarmine, 39-9, in its three prior meetings.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

