How to watch Tennessee-Auburn softball series
Auburn (15-9-1, 2-7 SEC) will host No. 4 Tennessee (26-4, 6-0 SEC), Friday-Sunday, at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama.
The Lady Vols enter the series with an 18-game win streak. Tennessee’s last loss took place Feb. 25 against UCLA.
First pitch for game No. 1 between Tennessee and the Tigers is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network. Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Madison Shipman (analyst) will be on the call.
Saturday’s contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Sunday’s series finale will take place at 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).
Tennessee leads the all time series versus Auburn, 44-27.
