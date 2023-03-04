How to watch Tennessee-Auburn basketball game

No. 14 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) will face Auburn (19-11, 9-8 SEC) Saturday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

The Volunteers defeated Arkansas, 75-57, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on senior night.

Tennessee is ranked No. 14 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll entering Saturday’s matchup.

The Vols will be without point guard Zakai Zeigler for the remainder of the season. Zeigler suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday against Arkansas.

A win on Saturday will clinch a top-four seed and double-bye for next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Auburn Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday at Neville Arena.

Tennessee-Auburn broadcast information

TV: ESPN

Time: 2:05 p.m. EST

On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

Radio: Vol Network

On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Bert Bertelkamp (analyst)

Series

Tennessee leads the all-time series, 80-44, dating to 1927

The Vols are 23-30 when the series is played in Auburn, Alabama

Tennessee has lost three consecutive games in Neville Arena

Tennessee defeated Auburn, 46-43, on Feb. 4 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Coaching

Tennessee: Rick Barnes (172-89, 4-7 overall record versus Auburn)

Auburn: Bruce Pearl (185-109, 7-6 overall record versus Tennessee)

Key statistics

Tennessee and Auburn have a league-best 141 wins among Southeastern Conference programs

The Vols have held their opponents to 50 points or less 12 times this season

Only four teams have scored 70 or more points against the Volunteers this season

The Vols own a plus-6 scoring margin in SEC road games this season

Tennessee has the best 3-point defense in the country (.251)

Up next

2023 Southeastern Conference Tournament (Mar. 8-Mar. 12, Nashville, Tennessee)

With Tennessee win: Tennessee will secure a double-bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament

With Tennessee loss: Tennessee could fall to the sixth seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament pending Saturday’s league-wide results

