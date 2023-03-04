How to watch Tennessee-Auburn basketball game
No. 14 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) will face Auburn (19-11, 9-8 SEC) Saturday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.
The Volunteers defeated Arkansas, 75-57, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee on senior night.
Tennessee is ranked No. 14 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll entering Saturday’s matchup.
The Vols will be without point guard Zakai Zeigler for the remainder of the season. Zeigler suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday against Arkansas.
A win on Saturday will clinch a top-four seed and double-bye for next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Auburn Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday at Neville Arena.
Tennessee-Auburn broadcast information
TV: ESPN
Time: 2:05 p.m. EST
On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst)
Radio: Vol Network
On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Bert Bertelkamp (analyst)
Series
Tennessee leads the all-time series, 80-44, dating to 1927
The Vols are 23-30 when the series is played in Auburn, Alabama
Tennessee has lost three consecutive games in Neville Arena
Tennessee defeated Auburn, 46-43, on Feb. 4 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
Coaching
Tennessee: Rick Barnes (172-89, 4-7 overall record versus Auburn)
Auburn: Bruce Pearl (185-109, 7-6 overall record versus Tennessee)
Key statistics
Tennessee and Auburn have a league-best 141 wins among Southeastern Conference programs
The Vols have held their opponents to 50 points or less 12 times this season
Only four teams have scored 70 or more points against the Volunteers this season
The Vols own a plus-6 scoring margin in SEC road games this season
Tennessee has the best 3-point defense in the country (.251)
Up next
2023 Southeastern Conference Tournament (Mar. 8-Mar. 12, Nashville, Tennessee)
With Tennessee win: Tennessee will secure a double-bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament
With Tennessee loss: Tennessee could fall to the sixth seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament pending Saturday’s league-wide results