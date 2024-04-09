How to watch Tennessee-Alabama A&M baseball game

No. 4 Tennessee (26-6, 7-5 SEC) will host Alabama A&M (5-25, 3-9 SWAC) on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

First pitch between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Myan Patel (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series against Alabama A&M, 4-0. The Vols won the last meeting, 23-1 in seven innings, on Feb. 22, 2023. Tennessee outscored the Bulldogs, 33-1, in two contests last season.

In the first meeting, the Vols defeated Alabama A&M, 9-1 in eight innings, on March 15, 2011.

READ: 2024 SEC baseball power rankings after Week 8

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire