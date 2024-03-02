How to watch Tennessee-Alabama basketball game
No. 13 Alabama (20-8, 12-3 SEC) will host No. 4 Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
SEC basketball play began on Jan. 6 for the 2023-24 regular season.
The Vols have SEC regular-season home games against Alabama (W, 91-71), Auburn (W, 92-84), Florida (W, 85-66), Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss (W, 90-64), South Carolina (L, 63-59), Texas A&M (W, 86-51) and Vanderbilt (W, 88-53).
Tennessee’s regular-season road schedule in SEC play consists of games at Alabama, Arkansas (W, 92-63), Georgia (W, 85-79), Kentucky (W, 103-92), Mississippi State (L, 77-72), Missouri (W, 72-67), South Carolina, Texas A&M (L, 85-69) and Vanderbilt (W, 75-62).
Below is information in how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Alabama basketball game on Saturday.
How to watch
Tipoff: 8 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Play-by-play: Dan Shulman
Analyst: Jay Bilas
Reporter: Jess Sims
How to listen
Radio: Vol Network
SiriusXM: Ch. 158 and 191
Play-by-Play: Bob Kesling
Analyst: Bert Bertelkamp
Series history
All time: Alabama leads, 82-72
Rick Barnes era: Tied, 5-5
Streak: Tennessee (W, 2)
Tennessee projected starters
Jonas Aidoo
Zakai Zeigler
Santiago Vescovi
*Per UT game notes
Rick Barnes
Head coach: Rick Barnes (Lenoir-Rhyne, 1977)
Record at Tennessee: 197-98 (.668), ninth season
Career record: 801-412 (.660), 37th season