How to watch Tennessee-Alabama basketball game

No. 13 Alabama (20-8, 12-3 SEC) will host No. 4 Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC) on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

SEC basketball play began on Jan. 6 for the 2023-24 regular season.

The Vols have SEC regular-season home games against Alabama (W, 91-71), Auburn (W, 92-84), Florida (W, 85-66), Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss (W, 90-64), South Carolina (L, 63-59), Texas A&M (W, 86-51) and Vanderbilt (W, 88-53).

Tennessee’s regular-season road schedule in SEC play consists of games at Alabama, Arkansas (W, 92-63), Georgia (W, 85-79), Kentucky (W, 103-92), Mississippi State (L, 77-72), Missouri (W, 72-67), South Carolina, Texas A&M (L, 85-69) and Vanderbilt (W, 75-62).

Below is information in how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Alabama basketball game on Saturday.

How to watch

Tipoff: 8 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Dan Shulman

Analyst: Jay Bilas

Reporter: Jess Sims

Live stream on Fubo TV

How to listen

Radio: Vol Network

SiriusXM: Ch. 158 and 191

Play-by-Play: Bob Kesling

Analyst: Bert Bertelkamp

Series history

All time: Alabama leads, 82-72

Rick Barnes era: Tied, 5-5

Streak: Tennessee (W, 2)

Tennessee projected starters

Jonas Aidoo

Dalton Knecht

Zakai Zeigler

Santiago Vescovi

Josiah-Jordan James

*Per UT game notes

Rick Barnes

Head coach: Rick Barnes (Lenoir-Rhyne, 1977)

Record at Tennessee: 197-98 (.668), ninth season

Career record: 801-412 (.660), 37th season

