How to Watch Tellez vs. Jackson Boxing Fight Live Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Another highly-anticipated boxing match will be taking place this weekend as Yoenis Tellez attempts to continue his no-loss streak when he enters the ring against Joesph Jackson (who holds a 19-0 record of his own, so far this season). The boxing match will take place tonight, Friday April 26 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Fla. and last-minute tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

More from Billboard

If you can’t watch Tellez vs. Jackson live in person, the match will be available to watch through DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET.

SIGN UP FOR DAZN HERE

The Garcia vs. Haney livestream last weekend drew in record crowds after a heated outburst took place in advance of the boxing match, but Tellez vs. Jackson may prove to be just as exciting. Part of the Most Valuable Promotions event, tonight’s event is being titled the Most Valuable Prospects VI. Along with the Tellez vs. Jackson match, you’ll also be able to livestream a major rematch featuring lightweights Aguilar vs. Rios.

Keep reading to learn all the affordable streaming options available.

How to Watch Tellez vs. Jackson Boxing Fight Online

Boxing fans can stream Tellez vs. Jackson on DAZN with the matches starting at 8 p.m. ET and the main event beginning at 11 p.m. ET. DAZN subscribers can watch the MVP boxing match for free when you log into your account.

GET: DAZN 30-DAY FREE TRIAL

Don’t have DAZN? The streaming platform provides users with access to more than 150 boxing matches and MMA fights a year. Along with live fighting events, the DAZN library includes replays, archived fights, documentaries on other sports and more live sporting events. Pricing starts at just $19.99 a month when you subscribe to a 12-month plan. Even better: DAZN offers a 30-day free trial to start so you can livestream Tellez vs. Jackson online free.

get: DAZN 30-DAY FREE TRIAL

Prefer to go month to month? You can sign up for a monthly pass for $29.99 a month after a 30-day free trial. Extra savings: right now you can get your first month for just $10 (valid only on the monthly subscription).

Is Tellez vs. Jackson Fight Pay-Per-View?

Unlike some fights on DAZN, Tellez vs. Jackson is not a pay-per-view event, so you don’t need to purchase a separate PPV stream. Simply sign-up for DAZN here and you’ll have instant access to watch the Tellez vs. Jackson fight online from your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

Tellez vs. Jackson Most Valuable Prospect Fight Card

Below you can see the full fight card for the Friday (April 26) matches.

Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson

Benigno Aguilar vs. Alexander Rios (rematch)

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Davis Perez

David Garcia vs. Henry Richard

Natalie Dove vs. Alyssia Lopez

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha

Ariel Perez vs. Stephen Motley

DeMichael Harris vs. Blas Caro

Check below to watch the Tellez vs. Jackson weigh-in below.

Best of Billboard