Watch: Teenager’s foul ball breaks mother’s cell phone, busts her lip

Over the weekend, one 16-year-old busted his mother’s cell phone and may have left her with a battle wound from his baseball game.

At a baseball tournament over the course of the weekend in Vero, Florida (known as the ‘Gateway to the Tropics‘), one teenager took a stab at a bunt that went foul. On the next pitch, he took a good cut that fouled back directly behind home plate.

And where did the ball go? Right at the cellphone set up by his parents to catch video of his at-bat.

Dead-on at the camera. Did the cell phone survive? And is there an endorsement deal in the works if it did?

Talk about a neat highlight, even if it came at the expense of the cell phone’s camera.

(But still pretty cool that the phone, despite the camera stopping, still got the audio and that everyone is OK…)

Here is Rylan fouling a ball today at a 16u baseball tournament at Jackie Robinson Complex in Vero. It hits his mom’s camera which makes the screen go black and flies into her face. She’s ok but has a nice fat lip. #SCTop10 #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/To9043TdPu — cefron25 (@cefron251) May 26, 2024

Glad that everyone seems to be OK. Hoping that Rylan’s mother heals up and can enjoy her Memorial Day.

Seems fitting that this highlight came on the same weekend that one of the craziest highlights in the history of baseball happened. Remember this blooper from Jose Canseco?

Today is the 31st anniversary of my best defensive play pic.twitter.com/7wusd01PnS — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) May 26, 2024

All the best to Raylin and the rest of his teammates this season!

