WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Tim Patrick

Jon Heath
·1 min read
Denver Broncos quarterback connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The play can be seen in the below video, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.

Patrick has now caught three touchdown passes this season. Midway through the first quarter, the Broncos and Raiders are tied 7-7 in Week 6.

