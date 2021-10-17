WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Tim Patrick
Denver Broncos quarterback connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The play can be seen in the below video, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.
All tied up!@Tpstreets | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/liNeoxUEFf
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2021
Patrick has now caught three touchdown passes this season. Midway through the first quarter, the Broncos and Raiders are tied 7-7 in Week 6.
