WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Noah Fant

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The play can be seen in the below video, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.

That's how you start the second half. 👊@nrfant | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/yn7bOQOOb1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 19, 2021

The Broncos now lead the Jaguars 17-7 early in the second half.

List