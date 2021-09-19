WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Tim Patrick
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Denver Broncos quarterback threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tim Patrick to take a 10-7 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars just before halftime on Sunday.
Check out the play in the video below, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.
Walk it in, @Tpstreets!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/aA1B6ba7tr
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 19, 2021
Bridgewater is now 13-of-17 passing for 150 yards in the first half.