WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Tim Patrick

Jon Heath
Denver Broncos quarterback threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tim Patrick to take a 10-7 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars just before halftime on Sunday.

Check out the play in the video below, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.

Bridgewater is now 13-of-17 passing for 150 yards in the first half.

