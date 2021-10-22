WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Javonte Williams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with running back Javonte Williams for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.
LIL PINBALL 🎳
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5yKPmpsgQh
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 22, 2021
At the time of this writing, Denver is trailing Cleveland 17-14.
List
Denver Broncos updated depth chart for 'Thursday Night Football'