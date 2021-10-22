WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws TD pass to Javonte Williams

Jon Heath
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with running back Javonte Williams for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page.

At the time of this writing, Denver is trailing Cleveland 17-14.

