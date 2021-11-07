WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater throws 44-yard TD pass to Tim Patrick

Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with wide receiver Tim Patrick on a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:

At the time of this writing in the second quarter, Denver leads Dallas 13-0. The Broncos are certainly off to a good start on the road!

