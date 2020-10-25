Watch: Teddy Bridgewater to D.J. Moore, 74 yards for Panthers’ TD

Barry Werner

This play would be the definition of a busted coverage. Watch as Teddy Bridgewater finds a wide-open D.J. Moore for a 74-yard touchdown play as the Carolina Panthers take advantage of a flub by the New Orleans Saints’ secondary.


Someone — someones — isn’t going to watch that play when the Saints’ secondary has its meetings this week.