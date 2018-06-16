Watch: Ted Cruz Practicing His Shooting to Prepare for Basketball Game Against Jimmy Kimmel

The best and worst ideas can be formed out of something that just started off as a joke.

Somewhere in the middle of those options is The Blobfish Basketball Classic: a one-on-one basketball game between ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Texas senator Ted Cruz.

After comparing Cruz's appearance to that of a blobfish after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, Kimmel was challenged by the senator to a game of hoops, according to ABC13. The two are playing for charities—Kimmel is playing for the Texas Children's Hospital and Cruz is playing for the early childhood education group Generation One—and the game will be shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Here are some of the highlights from the lead up to the game, which will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Houston at the Health and Physical Education Arena on the Texas State campus, according to ABC13.

A few ground rules in advance of my one-on-one basketball game with Senator @TedCruz... pic.twitter.com/eStOlVqaIP — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 7, 2018

Am working hard to get ready for the big game on Saturday. @jimmykimmel — are you scared yet? I’m playing better than ever. #unstoppable #KimmelvsCruz pic.twitter.com/XklHueCjpO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 14, 2018

Here’s a look at Sen. @tedcruz shooting hoops ahead of tomorrow’s game with @jimmykimmel. pic.twitter.com/31YoC4TIxT — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 15, 2018

He’s got game! Take a look at Sen. @tedcruz gets pointers from @UHouston great, Lynden Rose. Watch the shoot around live on https://t.co/vBr3pUUO6S pic.twitter.com/ZLjTqlHJeF — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 15, 2018

#KimmelvsCruz is going down TONIGHT in Houston! Be sure to watch the #BlobfishBasketballClassic on #Kimmel MONDAY at 11:35|10:35c on ABC! #Cruzin4aLosin pic.twitter.com/y6WGwjPGPS — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 16, 2018

And because there wasn't already enough ridiculousness in this situation to laugh about, let's combine this whole thing with another great joke concerning Ted Cruz and basketball.

Hey @tedcruz if you need a stand in against @jimmykimmel I know a guy https://t.co/r3DwIIQ8oh — Grayson (@GraysonJAllen) June 7, 2018

If either Kimmel or Cruz makes the faces Allen did during the 2015 National Championship or when he threw a temper tantrum on the Duke bench back in 2016 after he tripped the player on Elon at any point during this game, this will all be worth it.