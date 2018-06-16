Watch: Ted Cruz Practicing His Shooting to Prepare for Basketball Game Against Jimmy Kimmel

Khadrice Rollins
Sports Illustrated
The best and worst ideas can be formed out of something that just started off as a joke.

Somewhere in the middle of those options is The Blobfish Basketball Classic: a one-on-one basketball game between ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Texas senator Ted Cruz.

After comparing Cruz's appearance to that of a blobfish after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, Kimmel was challenged by the senator to a game of hoops, according to ABC13. The two are playing for charities—Kimmel is playing for the Texas Children's Hospital and Cruz is playing for the early childhood education group Generation One—and the game will be shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Here are some of the highlights from the lead up to the game, which will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Houston at the Health and Physical Education Arena on the Texas State campus, according to ABC13.

And because there wasn't already enough ridiculousness in this situation to laugh about, let's combine this whole thing with another great joke concerning Ted Cruz and basketball.

If either Kimmel or Cruz makes the faces Allen did during the 2015 National Championship or when he threw a temper tantrum on the Duke bench back in 2016 after he tripped the player on Elon at any point during this game, this will all be worth it.

