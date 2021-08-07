WATCH: Team USA Wins 4x400m Relay Gold in Final Track Event originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.

Team USA cruised to victory in the men’s 4x400m relay, immediately following up the U.S. women’s gold in the same event.

Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin, the bronze medalist in the men’s 400m hurdles, posted a combined time of 2:55.70. The time was just 0.31 seconds off the world record set by the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The Netherlands won silver with a 2:57.18 mark, while Botswana earned bronze at 2:57.27.

It was at times a frustrating week for the U.S. men on the track in Tokyo, but Cherry, Norman, Deadmon and Benjamin ended it on a high note.

You can watch the race in the video above or during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.