The U.S. men's basketball team won gold on Saturday, defeating France 87-82 and securing its fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport. Kevin Durant, Team USA's all-time leading scorer, finished with 29 points and 6 rebounds.

With today's win, Durant becomes the second player behind Carmelo Anthony to win four gold medals in basketball, and Team USA gets revenge over the French squad that defeated them in the tournament's opener.

Jayson Tatum, the 23-year-old star, also played a key role in the victory, racking up 19 points of his own. But France didn't go without a fight. At one point in the first half, they trailed by 13 points but fought back and cut the lead to five before halftime.

Rudy Gobert led France with 16 points and 8 rebounds. The Utah Jazz center and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was a force in the paint on Saturday, and Evan Fournier, who torched Team USA in the opener, scored 16 points.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

