Watch Team USA Figure Skaters Explain What They'd Say to Kamila Valieva originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the U.S. women’s figure skaters who competed against Kamila Valieva on Thursday, actions speak louder than words.

Even when it comes to what they would say to the 15-year-old Russian skater following her stunning collapse from first to fourth in the event amid a doping scandal.

“Probably give her a hug,” said Alysa Liu, who finished three spots behind Valieva for a seventh-place finish for the United States.

“I would also just love to give her a hug,” added Karen Chen, who finished 16th. “It’s a tough situation that she is in. Unfortunately, that is the situation. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

“The same. Hugs,” said Mariah Bell, who finished tenth while making her Olympic debut at 25 years old to become the oldest U.S. women’s singles skater in 94 years.

“I’m sorry that you are sort of the face of this. There’s a lot of things that we don’t know and we’re speculating and whatever. But it’s an unfortunate experience for her, I know. But it makes me even more proud to be a part of as team of clean athletes.”