Watch Team USA Enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Team USA Enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Team USA entered Tokyo Olympic Stadium for the closing ceremony all cheers and smiles at the end of a most unusual Games.

The group took selfies and recorded video as they joined the other athletes from across the world on the stadium field for yet another spectator-less ritual.

Viewers at home may have noticed the delegation was missing some of the big stars of Team USA as many have already returned to the United States.

COVID protocol required athletes to depart the Olympic Village within 48 hours of their final competition. So members of the swimming and gymnastics team, for example, have already left Tokyo.

The athletes who are there, though, appeared to be having a ball – many held up cellphones and danced, enjoying the final spotlight of the Tokyo Olympics.

