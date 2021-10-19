Watch TE Tyler Hunt’s incredible journey to Michigan State football

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Tyler Hunt is truly one of the most remarkable stories in college football. A one-time walk-on punter, he is now the Spartans starting tight end and the road there was truly crazy.

In this week’s edition of Michigan State All-Access by Spartan Vision, they took a deep dive into Hunt’s upbringing, where he came from, and how he got to where he is now.

Hunt has made some amazing progress as a tight end at Michigan State, and will continue his upward trajectory for the rest of his time in East Lansing.

You can watch Hunt’s story by Michigan State All-Access, here:

