Watch: TE Tyler Eifert snags Jags’ second touchdown vs. Browns

Despite having to start several reserves on offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars have scored a touchdown in two consecutive quarters against the Cleveland Browns. In the second quarter, they had a touchdown connection between quarterback Mike Glennon and receiver Collin Johnson. However, in the third quarter, the veteran hit tight end Tyler Eifert with a pin-point 2-yard throw.

The play in which the Jags scored on appeared to be a fake screen to the top of the formation, however, the Browns weren’t fooled. In fact, safety Carl Joseph jammed Eifert at the line of scrimmage and stuck with him but Glennon put the ball on the money despite the tight coverage.

The Jags then pulled back in front by a score of 19-17 but failed on a 2-point conversion attempt that followed. The Browns eventually were able to regain the lead, though, courtesy of a 45-yard field goal by Cody Parkey.

Eifert currently has three receptions on the day for 16 yards while Glennon is 14-of-24 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran quarterback has certainly held his own in his first start with the Jags, keeping a game that could’ve been ugly within reach.

At the moment, the Browns are up 27-19 in the fourth quarter, so the Jags will need some more heroics from Glennon. With just under 13 minutes left, he certainly has time to make something happen after an impressive start to his Jags career.