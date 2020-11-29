WATCH: Taysom Hill gets the Saints on the board with 2 TD runs vs. Broncos

The New Orleans Saints put an emphasis on the run game in the first half of their matchup with the Denver Broncos, which is just how Taysom Hill likes it. He quarterbacked the Saints offense to a 13-play, 74-yard scoring drive to put the Saints up 7-0, trimming eight minutes off the game clock and capping it with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Hill rumbled in at the goal line to give his team an early lead, and pulled the trick off again just before halftime. A botched wildcat snap by the Broncos offense was recovered by Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander and fielded deep into Denver territory to set up the second New Orleans touchdown run of the day. See the back-to-back highlights for yourself: