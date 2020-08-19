WATCH: Taysom Hill connects with QB-turned-TE Tommy Stevens

Here’s a highlight you don’t see every day, fresh from New Orleans Saints training camp. Quarterback Taysom Hill, who has spent more time playing tight end and receiver, threw to rookie tight end Tommy Stevens, who mostly played under center at Mississippi State and Penn State in college but is converting to a new position in the NFL. You can see it for yourself in the video we’ve embedded below, or by following this link.

It’s not much — the play appears to be from a low-tempo, offense-versus-air drill in walkthroughs — but it’s something like football. And it’s our first look at Stevens in his new jersey number. Plus, every opportunity Hill gets to drop back and pass as a quarterback is valuable experience that should help him in his battle with Jameis Winston for the right to back up Drew Brees.

Now, where all of these players will be in a year or two is undecided. Hill and Winston could be competing for the starting job next summer, and Stevens might be the new version of Hill as a dynamic, do-it-all athlete. Brees may be preparing to call Notre Dame football games for NBC. Or we might be looking at a new scenario entirely. Whatever the case may be, there’s no doubting this newest iteration of the Saints should be as entertaining as ever.



