Watch: Taysom Hill catches a 30-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton

Touchdown TAYSOM! 30-yd strike from Dalton#NOvsTB | 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/LNdELRd1OU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2022

Now that’s more like it. Taysom Hill caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, putting the New Orleans Saints out in front with a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Hill slipped out into the flats untouched by Buccaneers defensive back Keanu Neal and hustled upfield to get wide-open against the coverage.

It was a nice moment after Hill’s botched jump-ball touchdown attempt last week against the San Francisco 49ers. This is how he should be used: given opportunities to make plays in space against smaller opponents who underestimate his athleticism. Let’s see if the Saints have more plays like this in them.

List

NFL fans' opinions are split on the Saints black helmets, Color Rush uniform combo

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire