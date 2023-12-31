WATCH: Taysom Hill catches 22-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints flipped the script in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; quarterback Derek Carr threw multiple touchdown passes after failing to do so even once in their first meeting earlier this season.

And his second touchdown pass was quite a highlight. Carr threw a dart to quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill from 22 yards out, putting the ball where only Hill could get it. Hill jumped over Pro Bowl Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield. Jr. and spun into the end zone for the score.

The Saints made the tight ends a point of emphasis in the passing game, and they responded. Hill, Juwan Johnson, and Foster Moreau combined for 9 receptions, 113 yards, 7 first downs, and a pair of touchdown catches. This is the kind of production we expected from them after Carr worked so well with the group over the summer.

