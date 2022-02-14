Watch: Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Rams win Super Bowl LVI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Rapp
    Taylor Rapp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Taylor Rapp missed the Rams’ first three postseason games with a concussion, but he returned in time for Super Bowl LVI. He was active and on the field Sunday night in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals, making seven tackles in the game.

After the victory, he checked another important box off: He’s engaged. Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, popping the question on the biggest night of his life.

What better way to cap off a Super Bowl win than to get engaged on the field at SoFi Stadium? Rapp has a lot to celebrate this week.

Recommended Stories