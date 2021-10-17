Watch: Taylor Rapp picks off Daniel Jones, Darrell Henderson Jr. scores 4 plays later

Much has been made about the Rams’ struggles on defense this season, but Raheem Morris’ unit came up big on a couple of plays against the Giants Sunday. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had a strip-sack in the first half to set up Cooper Kupp’s touchdown, and a couple of drives later, Taylor Rapp pulled down a takeaway of his own.

He picked off Daniel Jones in the second quarter, perfectly playing underneath coverage against Evan Engram. He returned it to the Giants’ 14-yard line, giving the Rams perfect field position again.

Four plays after Rapp’s interception, Darrell Henderson Jr. punched it into the end zone for six points. That put the Rams up 21-3 over the Giants, their third unanswered score of the afternoon.