Watch: Taylor Rapp easily picks off terrible throw by Aaron Rodgers

Taylor Rapp always seems to find the football despite not being known as a ballhawk. For the second straight week, he came down with an interception, this time against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

During the first quarter on Monday night, Rapp roamed toward the sideline to easily pick off an errant throw by Rodgers, who sailed the pass way over Allen Lazard’s head despite the receiver being wide open.

Rapp also had the game-sealing interception against the Raiders in Week 14, making this his second pick of the season. He also had four in 2021 and now has nine in his career.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire