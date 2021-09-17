Watch Taylor Heinicke find Terry McLaurin for 11-yard touchdown vs. Giants

SEE IT: Heinicke finds McLaurin for 11-yard touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Terry McLaurin is back doing Terry McLaurin things.

In the second quarter of the Washington Football Team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants, the Burgundy and Gold's standout wide receiver found the end zone for the first time in 2021 on an 11-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke.

Terry McLaurin can’t be stopped 😤

pic.twitter.com/jWiz3zS7QJ — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2021

McLaurin beat Giants star cornerback James Bradberry on the play, a theme that was common throughout the scoring drive. McLaurin had two consecutive catches against Bradberry, as the Giants defensive back got turned around on both routes.

What a route by Terry McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/d5rjUknZc6 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 17, 2021

The touchdown from No. 17 tied the game at seven, as Washington drove down the field nicely after going three-and-out on its first two series. It was Heinicke's second touchdown pass on the season.