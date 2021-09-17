Watch Taylor Heinicke find Terry McLaurin for 11-yard touchdown vs. Giants

Ethan Cadeaux
In this article:
SEE IT: Heinicke finds McLaurin for 11-yard touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Terry McLaurin is back doing Terry McLaurin things.

In the second quarter of the Washington Football Team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants, the Burgundy and Gold's standout wide receiver found the end zone for the first time in 2021 on an 11-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke.

McLaurin beat Giants star cornerback James Bradberry on the play, a theme that was common throughout the scoring drive. McLaurin had two consecutive catches against Bradberry, as the Giants defensive back got turned around on both routes.

The touchdown from No. 17 tied the game at seven, as Washington drove down the field nicely after going three-and-out on its first two series. It was Heinicke's second touchdown pass on the season.

