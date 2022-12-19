WATCH: Taylor Heinicke finds Jahan Dotson for Commanders’ first touchdown

The Washington Commanders trailed the New York Giants 14-3 at halftime of their critical Week 15 clash from FedEx Field. Offensive mistakes and one massive New York drive defined Washington’s first 30 minutes.

The Giants began the second half with the football and badly needed a defensive stop to give quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense the football.

The defense got the stop — and Heinicke did the rest.

Heinicke led a six-play, 91-yard drive with multiple throws to star wideout Terry McLaurin and first-round pick Jahan Dotson. Heinicke finished the drive with a beautiful 19-yard strike to Dotson to trim New York’s lead to 14-9.

The Commanders went for two and converted. However, officials overturned the conversion, calling Dotson for offensive pass interference. Kicker Joey Slye then attempted a 43-yard PAT — and missed it.

Perhaps this is what Washington’s offense needed to get back into this critical game.

