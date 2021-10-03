WATCH: Taylor Heinicke finds J.D. McKissic for game-winning touchdown

The Washington Football Team certainly has a flair for the dramatic. In their first win of the season against the Giants in Week 2, Washington won after kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on a field goal as time expired.

On Sunday, Washington trailed entering the fourth quarter, but a pair of improbable Taylor Heinicke touchdown passes brought the team back to win the game and improve to 2-2 on the season.

With Washington facing a third-and-7 with around 45 seconds remaining, Heinicke rolled out of the pocket to his left, scanned the field, and found no one on open. At the same time, running back J.D. McKissic, who was helping out in pass protection, slipped out of the backfield to assist his quarterback. Not only did McKissic dodge defenders for the first down, but he also took it 30 yards and leaped into the end zone to give Washington the lead — and win.

It was an outstanding individual effort by McKissic that capped off another impressive comeback by Heinicke.